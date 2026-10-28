Trump's mass deportations leave thousands of American children without their parents

President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign is creating a growing crisis for American families, as thousands of U.S.-born children are being separated from their immigrant parents and left in the care of relatives, friends and sometimes strangers.

An investigation by The Atlantic, titled "The Babies Left Behind in America," documents the devastating consequences for children whose parents have been detained or deported.

The Brookings Institution estimates that approximately 205,000 children have experienced the immigration detention of at least one parent under Trump's second administration. About 71% are U.S. citizens, and more than 35,000 children are estimated to have been separated from all parents living with them.

Atlantic journalist Caitlin Dickerson tells the story of Eber, an American-born toddler whose Venezuelan mother was deported despite repeatedly requesting that her children accompany her. The boy remains in the United States with a temporary caregiver who is struggling financially and emotionally.

The Trump administration maintains that it is enforcing immigration laws and that parents generally have the option of taking their children when deported. The Department of Homeland Security denies that it separates families.

However, immigration advocates say parents frequently lack the time, legal assistance or travel documents necessary to arrange reunification.

A July 2025 revision to federal immigration enforcement guidelines also weakened protections intended to help detained parents make arrangements for their children.

Child welfare specialists warn that prolonged separation can cause lasting psychological harm, disrupt education and leave children vulnerable to neglect.

The growing concern is that America's immigration crackdown is imposing profound consequences on children who are themselves American citizens.

Guest:

Caitlin Dickerson is a staff writer for The Atlantic.

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