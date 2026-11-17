Texas could be on the verge of its biggest expansion of health insurance coverage in decades. But even if Democratic lawmakers succeed in expanding Medicaid, millions of Texans would remain uninsured, and many others would continue struggling to afford medical care.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has made Medicaid expansion a priority, and Democrats have filed legislation ahead of the 2027 legislative session. Texas remains one of just 10 states that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Expansion would extend coverage to low-income adults ages 19 through 64 earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — approximately $22,000 annually for an individual.

The health policy research organization KFF estimates more than 1.1 million uninsured Texans could become eligible. That includes roughly 605,000 adults trapped in the state's Medicaid coverage gap.

The federal government would cover 90% of expansion costs, leaving Texas responsible for 10%.

Supporters argue expansion would improve preventive care, reduce medical debt and help financially struggling hospitals. Opponents question the long-term costs, increased government spending and whether Medicaid should cover more working-age adults.

Passage is far from guaranteed. Although Democrats will control the governor's office and Texas House, Republicans retain control of the Senate. New federal Medicaid work requirements and financing restrictions could further complicate expansion.

And expansion would not solve Texas' broader affordability crisis.

Approximately 5.2 million Texans were uninsured in 2025. Millions could remain without coverage even after expansion, including people who earn too much to qualify, some immigrants excluded under federal eligibility rules, and workers unable to afford private insurance.

A new Episcopal Health Foundation poll found 61% of Texas adults postponed or skipped medical care because of cost.

Dr. Ann Barnes, the foundation's president and CEO, says those financial barriers often overlap with food insecurity and other hardships.

The central question is whether Medicaid expansion can be the beginning of broader health care reform — rather than the end.

GUEST:

Dr. Ann Barnes is the CEO for Episcopal Health Center

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