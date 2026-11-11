Republican-controlled Texas Senate presents obstacle to Democrats’ reform agenda

Despite a historic Democratic wave in the Nov. 3 election, Republicans will retain control of the Texas Senate, creating a challenge for Democratic lawmakers hoping to reshape state policy.

Democrats captured the governor’s office, lieutenant governor’s office and a majority in the Texas House. But Republicans will hold 19 of the Senate’s 31 seats, compared with 12 for Democrats.

The divided government will test the ability of both parties to compromise when the Legislature convenes January 12, 2027.

San Antonio Democratic Sen. José Menéndez is among those pushing an ambitious legislative agenda. He filed more than 60 bills on Nov. 9, the first day lawmakers could submit legislation for the upcoming session.

Menéndez said the legislation reflects the priorities of his constituents and offers an opportunity for meaningful change.

His legislative priorities include expanding educational opportunities, improving voting access, reforming cannabis policy and increasing state support for full-day prekindergarten.

Incoming Democratic Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin will preside over the Republican-controlled Senate, potentially creating conflicts over committee assignments, legislative priorities and procedural rules.

There are rumblings in Austin that the Republican majority in the Senate may vote to change the rules of the legislative chamber to remove powers from Goodwin. Current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he supports such a move.

Republican senators retain the votes to block Democratic proposals and may seek to preserve conservative policies on opposing the expansion of Medicaid, school vouchers, election reform and decriminalizing cannabis.

However, Democratic control of the governor’s office and House could create opportunities for bipartisan negotiations.

Guest:

Jose Menendez is a Democratic San Antonio state senator.

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This interview will be recorded live Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

