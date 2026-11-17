Texas families struggling with rising electricity bills could see even higher energy costs in the years ahead, despite promises of relief from the state's incoming Democratic leadership.

A new analysis from the nonpartisan research organization Energy Innovation projects that federal energy policy changes will cost Texas households an additional $96 billion through 2040.

The report estimates those policies will increase annual household energy spending by an average of $810 in 2035 and $700 in 2040, compared with a scenario without the changes.

The projected increases reflect federal cuts to clean energy incentives, reduced investment in renewable power and policies that could keep Texans more dependent on expensive fossil fuels.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has promised to confront the affordability crisis immediately after taking office Jan. 19.

Hinojosa says she will declare a statewide affordability emergency and issue an executive order freezing residential electricity rates.

However, energy experts question whether the governor has the legal authority to impose such a freeze in Texas's largely deregulated electricity market, where retail providers determine most electricity prices.

Hinojosa also plans a moratorium on new data center approvals until lawmakers establish stronger consumer protections.

The incoming Democratic-controlled House is expected to pursue legislation requiring data centers to pay for grid infrastructure upgrades needed to accommodate their enormous electricity demands, rather than passing those costs along to residential customers.

But the Republican-controlled Senate could complicate efforts to enact sweeping reforms.

Energy experts also warn that freezing prices without increasing electricity supplies could discourage investment and threaten grid reliability.

Dan O'Brien, senior modeling analyst at Energy Innovation, will discuss how federal policies are driving projected energy costs higher and whether Texas can counter those increases through renewable energy development, efficiency improvements and stronger consumer protections.

Guest:

Dan O'Brien is the senior modeling analyst at Energy Innovation.

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This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

