The Trump administration has dramatically reshaped the federal government, eliminating jobs, reducing agency budgets and rolling back regulations.

And Americans have been paying the price.

The Trump administration's restructuring of the federal government has coincided with several major breakdowns in public services and protections, including a massive foodborne illness outbreak, the watering down of FEMA, the return of the screwworm to Texas, and last week’s nationwide grounding of commercial airlines.

These developments raise an important question - Has the administration's campaign to deregulate America weakened the government's ability to protect and benefit Americans?

With the recent Democratic victories in winning the House and the Senate there is an urgent call to rebuild Washington's bureaucracy, but also to create an administrative state that is superior to the one Trump tore down.

Cornell University law professor K. Sabeel Rahman, a former senior Biden administration official, argues that America needs a sweeping reconstruction of its administrative state to make government more effective, democratic and responsive to ordinary people.

In his new book, “Remaking the State: A New Blueprint for American Democracy,” Rahman contends that decades of deregulation, bureaucratic dysfunction and growing corporate influence had weakened government's ability to address problems long before President Donald Trump's second term.

Trump's Department of Government Efficiency accelerated that transformation through widespread workforce reductions and agency restructuring. The administration maintains those changes are necessary to eliminate waste, reduce spending and improve accountability.

Rahman argues the consequences extend beyond smaller government, potentially undermining protections involving public health, environmental safety, consumer rights and economic security.

He proposes reorganizing agencies, strengthening government expertise, accelerating responses to public needs and expanding public participation in policymaking.

He also advocates safeguards against presidential abuses of power, excessive surveillance and politically motivated enforcement.

Drawing comparisons to the New Deal and civil rights era, Rahman envisions a government capable of confronting climate change, economic inequality and concentrated corporate power.

However, his approach raises difficult questions about federal spending, bureaucratic accountability, constitutional limits and how much authority unelected administrators should exercise.

Some proposals would also require congressional legislation and face potential judicial challenges.

The current conservative U.S. Supreme Court has already demonstrated it doesn’t support the power of the administrative state and has weakened its power.

Guest:

K. Sabeel Rahman is the author of "Remaking the State: A New Blueprint for American Democracy." He is professor of law at Cornell Law School and served in the Biden administration.

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This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

