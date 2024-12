President-elect Donald Trump promised to declare illegal immigration a national emergency on the first day of his new term. He has said he will invoke both the Insurrection Act and the Alien Enemies Act—which could allow him to deploy the military. We hear from Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. She he has just published “How Trump Could Deploy the Military for Mass Deportation.”

