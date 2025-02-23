Kindness for immigrants in the time of mass deportations

When President Donald Trump took office for his second term, he quickly began his “flood the zone” strategy with ten executive orders that upended immigration, ended asylum settlement and sent military assets to the Southern border.

Trump ordered a pause to the resettlement of tens of thousands of refugees who’d already been vetted and approved to relocate to the United States, including as many as 15,000 Afghans. And he launched his mass deportation effort that he promised would expel millions of unauthorized immigrants.

Meanwhile the flow of asylum seekers surrendering at the Rio Grande has diminished to such a trickle that San Antonio closed its Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro, and similar humanitarian facilities along the Texas Mexico border are reporting similar reductions.

There have been widespread reports that Trump’s efforts are terrifying the populations of at-risk migrants and legal non-citizen residents with uncertain immigration status.

It’s undisputed that Trump won his election on the back of his promises and disinformation about immigration. Trump’s message was one of fear and hate frequently targeting the asylum seekers. For example, during a presidential candidate debate Trump claimed migrants were “eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”

For the last 10 years members of the San Antonio Interfaith Welcome Coalition have been rejecting the hate directed at migrants. They have been actively supporting them with travel bags, food, travel information and a positive attitude.

The volunteers of the IWC have written about their experiences which were compiled and published in the book: "Traveling Mercies: Encounters with Asylum Seekers."

On Wednesday, February 19, Texas Public Radio’s The Source held a book reading and celebration of the values of the IWC as they welcomed migrants.

Guests:

Mary Grace Ketner, editor of Traveling Mercies.

Johnathan Ryan, San Antonio-based immigration attorney.

Sister Denise LaRock, a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview was recorded on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio.

