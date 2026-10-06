Von Dohlen vs. Nirenberg: Bexar County judge race puts jail, spending and growth in focus

Bexar County voters will choose Nov. 3 between Democrat Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio’s former mayor, and Republican Patrick Von Dohlen, a financial adviser and conservative activist, to lead county government.

Nirenberg defeated incumbent Peter Sakai in the Democratic primary; Von Dohlen was unopposed in the Republican primary.

Despite its title, the Bexar County judge’s office is primarily executive and administrative. The judge chairs the five-member Commissioners Court and has one vote alongside four precinct commissioners. Together, they adopt the county budget, set the property-tax rate and fund courts, jail facilities, roads and other services. Commissioners also approve University Health’s budget and appoint its governing board.

Nirenberg is campaigning on his experience leading San Antonio from 2017 to 2025. His platform emphasizes coordination among local governments on housing, transportation, economic opportunity and health care. He proposes a dedicated mental health diversion center and a long-term plan to address jail overcrowding.

Von Dohlen emphasizes fiscal restraint, lower taxes and audits of county spending and jail operations. His proposals include 2,000 additional jail beds and an intermediate care center offering an alternative to incarceration. He also advocates protecting the Edwards Aquifer while respecting private property rights.

Guests:

Patrick Von Dohlen is the Republican nominee for Bexar County judge.

Ron Nirenberg is the Democratic nominee for Bexar County judge.

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