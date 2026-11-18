Texas Democrats are preparing to challenge some of the nation's strictest abortion laws following their historic victories in the Nov. 3 election. But restoring abortion rights in Texas could prove difficult

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Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa will take office in January alongside a Democratic majority in the Texas House. However, Republicans still control the state Senate, where they could block efforts to repeal existing abortion restrictions.

Texas currently prohibits nearly all abortions, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies. The law provides no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. Physicians who violate the state's abortion ban can face severe criminal penalties.

Democratic lawmakers have already introduced legislation that would dramatically change those restrictions.

Austin Representative Donna Howard has filed legislation to repeal Texas' abortion bans, including the state's six-week abortion law and its post-Roe v. Wade trigger ban.

Other proposals would establish exceptions for rape and incest or ease restrictions on doctors treating pregnancy complications.

Republican abortion opponents argue the existing laws protect unborn children and warn that Democratic leaders could undermine those protections.

One potential area for compromise involves clarifying when doctors can legally intervene in dangerous pregnancies.

Texas lawmakers passed the Life of the Mother Act in 2025 to clarify medical emergency exceptions. But reproductive rights advocates maintain that uncertainty surrounding the law continues to affect patient care.

Democrats could also reshape abortion policy through state spending decisions and enforcement priorities.

Incoming Democratic Attorney General Nathan Johnson has indicated he will not pursue lawsuits against out-of-state abortion pill providers, marking a significant departure from Republican enforcement policies.

The political battle reflects a broader national trend following the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned federal constitutional protections for abortion.

Guest:

Alice Miranda Ollstein is a senior health care reporter for POLITICO, with a focus on health care in the states.

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