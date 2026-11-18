Texas Democrats are preparing to challenge decades of Republican gun policies following their sweeping victories in the November elections. But efforts to tighten firearm restrictions will face significant political and constitutional obstacles.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and the incoming Democratic majority in the Texas House could advance legislation requiring universal background checks, strengthening firearm storage requirements and restricting access to certain weapons for people under 21. Republicans, however, retain control of the Texas Senate.

For years, Republican lawmakers expanded gun rights, including eliminating the requirement for most eligible adults to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public in 2021.

Now, gun violence prevention advocates believe the political landscape has shifted.

Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, says her organization will push for stronger safe-storage laws, expanded background checks and extreme-risk protection orders, commonly called red flag laws. These would allow courts to temporarily restrict firearm access for individuals found to pose a serious threat.

Another priority is raising the minimum age to purchase semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, a proposal championed by families of victims of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has moved in the opposite direction. In September, the Justice Department concluded that the federal prohibition on licensed dealers selling handguns to otherwise law-abiding 18-to-20-year-olds is unconstitutional and cannot be criminally enforced.

Golden condemned the decision, warning it could put more young Texans at risk.

Gun-rights organizations argue that additional restrictions threaten constitutional protections for lawful gun owners. Texas Gun Rights has specifically criticized proposals for expanded background checks and red flag laws, raising concerns about government overreach and due process.

Democrats could also pursue prevention programs and improved firearm safety education without imposing sweeping new restrictions.

Whether significant reforms become law will depend on bipartisan cooperation in the Senate, where Republicans remain positioned to block legislation.

Guest:

Nicole Gollis Golden is the executive director for Texas Gun Sense.

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