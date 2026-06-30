One year after the July 4 floods, what are the lessons learned?

One year after catastrophic flooding tore through the Texas Hill Country, communities along the Guadalupe River are preparing to honor those who died while confronting the long work of recovery.

The July 4, 2025, disaster killed 139 people across Texas, including 119 in Kerr County. Two Kerr County victims have not been recovered.

The commemoration of the disater is the focus of “After the Flood,” a five-part podcast from The Texas Newsroom and PBS’s FRONTLINE. Hosted by Houston Public Media journalist Dominic Anthony Walsh, the series follows survivors, grieving families and communities rebuilding after one of the deadliest floods in Texas history.

The podcast examines warning systems, emergency response, the region’s vulnerability and demands for accountability and stronger protections. It also expands beyond Kerr County to Sandy Creek, where survivors say their losses received less attention. Episodes began June 24 and continue weekly through July 22, ending with a look at what has changed — and what remains unresolved — one year later.

Replanting the Guadalupe

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is leading a long-term effort to restore the native tree canopy destroyed along the Guadalupe River during the catastrophic July 4, 2025, flood.

Through its Texas Recovery for Ecological and Environmental Stability initiative, known as TREES, the garden plans to plant at least 50,000 native trees in Kerr County over five years. The estimated $5 million project involves more than 20 conservation organizations, government agencies, nurseries and community partners.

The flood uprooted mature bald cypress, sycamore, pecan and other trees that had shaded the river, provided wildlife habitat and helped hold its banks together. In some locations, conservationists reported losing as much as 90% of the tree cover.

Garden staff and volunteers have collected more than 850,000 seeds from surviving trees in the watershed. Using local seeds preserves genetics adapted to the Hill Country’s soil, climate and water conditions. Twelve regional nurseries are helping grow the seedlings, with the first large-scale planting expected in late 2026 or spring 2027.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has awarded $3 million to the project. Organizers say the trees can reduce erosion and support the river’s recovery, though replacing the towering canopy lost in the flood will take generations.

Guests:

Dominic Anthony Walsh is the lead reporter of the podcast "After the Flood" by the Texas Newsroom. Walsh is a reporter with Houston Public Media.

Andrew Labay is the San Antonio Botanical Garden Chief Mission Officer.

Michael Eason is the San Antonio Botanical Garden Vice President for Conservation.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.