Federal HIV funding changes threaten services in San Antonio and Texas

HIV prevention and treatment organizations in San Antonio and across Texas face uncertainty as the Trump administration redirects federal grants and proposes significant reductions in public-health spending.

The administration recently decided not to renew approximately $46 million in direct Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grants to 96 community organizations.

The money supports HIV testing, outreach, connections to treatment and referrals for PrEP and PEP—medications that prevent infection.

Federal officials plan to route funding through state and local health departments, arguing that local agencies can better determine community needs.

Advocates warn that states are not required to continue supporting existing organizations, which often have trusted relationships with people who might not visit government clinics.

The potential consequences have already surfaced in San Antonio. In 2025, the San Antonio AIDS Foundation temporarily suspended free HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing after Texas officials told contractors to pause federally funded work while awaiting CDC guidance.

Testing resumed, but the disruption demonstrated how funding delays can quickly affect patients.

BEAT AIDS, the Alamo Area Resource Center, Metro Health and other local providers also offer testing, outreach, housing assistance and connections to care.

Congress rejected most of the administration’s proposed fiscal 2026 HIV reductions, preserving major CDC and Ryan White HIV/AIDS programs.

However, the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund was cut by $4 million. The White House’s fiscal 2027 proposal would eliminate roughly $800 million in core CDC HIV-prevention funding, although Congress will determine final spending. Health advocates warn that reduced testing and outreach could leave infections undiagnosed.

Effective treatment can suppress HIV to an undetectable level, protecting patients’ health and preventing sexual transmission.

Guest:

Michele Durham is the executive director of SA BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust.

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