Flock camera and license plate recorders expand across Bexar County, raising privacy concerns

Automated cameras capable of recording the license plates of nearly every passing vehicle are spreading across Bexar County, prompting debate over public safety, privacy and government surveillance.

The cameras, commonly associated with the company Flock Safety, photograph vehicles and record identifying details such as license plates, location and time. Police can compare that information with lists of stolen cars, wanted vehicles and vehicles connected to missing-persons cases.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports operating 33 cameras. Its online dashboard recently showed more than 750,000 unique vehicle detections over 30 days according to Bexar County’s Flock Safety dashboard. The county says its data is deleted after 30 days and may be searched only for a criminal investigation. Its policy expressly prohibits immigration and traffic enforcement, harassment and searches based solely on race, religion or another protected characteristic.

Flock systems have also been adopted by homeowners' associations and municipalities, including Live Oak, Universal City, Schertz, Cibolo, Converse and Fair Oaks Ranch. Police credit the technology with helping locate stolen vehicles and investigate burglaries, robberies and other crimes. Live Oak officials reported arrests in 16 stolen-vehicle cases, while New Braunfels police attributed 19 arrests to the cameras.

Civil-liberties advocates argue that interconnected camera networks can create detailed records of innocent people’s movements without a warrant. They warn the information could expose visits to houses of worship, medical clinics or political events. There is concern the information could reach agencies pursuing immigration cases through data-sharing arrangements.

Flock says it does not sell the information and that customers control access. Critics respond that local rules vary and can change, making independent audits, strict retention limits and enforceable restrictions essential.

Guests:

Michael Soyfer is an attorney with the Institute for Justice.

Savannah Kumar is a staff attorney with the ACLU of Texas.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.