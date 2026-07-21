Summer means snake danger

Rising summer temperatures mean more Texans are spending time outdoors, and are more likely to encounter venomous snakes in parks, wooded areas, along waterways and even in backyards.

Dr. Stephen “Alex” Harding, a Baylor College of Medicine toxicologist and emergency physician, said many bites occur when people attempt to capture, kill or handle a snake.

Venomous Texas snakes include pit vipers, rattlesnakes, copperheads and cottonmouths, and coral snakes.

Pit-viper bites may cause severe pain, progressive swelling, bruising, tissue damage and problems with blood clotting.

Coral-snake venom can affect the nervous system, potentially causing weakness, difficulty swallowing or breathing, and paralysis.

Anyone bitten by a snake should seek emergency medical care immediately. Keep the affected limb elevated and as still as possible. A photograph can help doctors identify the snake, but only if it can be taken safely. Never attempt to capture or bring the snake to a hospital.

Many hospitals stock antivenom for pit-viper bites, although patients may require transfer. Coral-snake antivenom is less readily available and may need to be obtained through specialized facilities.

Guest:

Dr. Stephen “Alex” Harding , director of medical toxicology and assistant professor in the Henry J.N. Taub Department of Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

