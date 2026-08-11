D10 Councilmember Whyte rejects mayor’s call for second Spurs arena vote

San Antonio District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte is rejecting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ call for a citywide vote on San Antonio’s proposed $489 million contribution toward a new downtown Spurs arena.

Whyte argues that voters already weighed in on the project in November 2025. Bexar County voters narrowly approved Proposition B, authorizing up to $311 million from hotel-occupancy and rental-car taxes for the arena.

That election, however, directly authorized only the county’s contribution not the city’s separate financing commitment.

Under the preliminary agreement, the Spurs would contribute at least $500 million and cover construction overruns. San Antonio would issue up to $489 million in revenue bonds, repaid through several sources, including arena rent, leases on nearby city-owned land, tax-increment revenue and state tax revenue captured through a Project Finance Zone.

Whyte contends those revenue sources cannot simply be redirected to close the city’s projected $158 million budget shortfall or pay for ordinary services.

Jones has acknowledged the money could not erase the current deficit. Her broader argument is that residents should decide whether the city should commit substantial future revenue and borrowing capacity as it faces budget pressures and possible property-tax increases.

Jones has said that city residents contribute toward both the county and city portions of the arena package which is summarized by her phrase, “pay twice, vote twice.”

Whyte maintains another election is unnecessary and says discussion of other Project Marvel components, including a hotel and land bridge, should not be conflated with the arena agreement already approved by council. Jones must secure six council votes to place the question on the November ballot.

Guest:

Marc Whyte is the San Antonio City Councilmember representing District 10.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday August 12, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.