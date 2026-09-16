Can the Democratic Party regain trust and political power?

Today in America the Democrats are shut out of power. Republican President Donald Trump occupies the White House, while Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

But fortune could change for the donkey party on Nov. 3. Polling shows Democrats are likely to gain control of one, maybe two, of the legislative chambers.

But will the party of FDR be able to use that newfound political power well enough to build a new era of Democratic leadership or will the Dems flame out in a messy display of toxic infighting?

The Democratic Party's brand today is unpopular.

Polling puts Democratic Party favorability at roughly 41% favorable and 54% unfavorable— a net rating of about 13 points underwater. Pew Research found 59% of Americans viewed the Democratic Party unfavorably in April. Republicans were nearly as unpopular, with 58% viewing the GOP unfavorably. More than a quarter disliked both parties.

In his new book, “Supermajority: How Democrats Can Build Lasting Power,” Democratic strategist Adam Jentleson argues that retaking power will require more than winning a handful of competitive races.

Democrats, he says, should build a broad coalition capable of governing across multiple election cycles.

Jentleson is founder and president of the Searchlight Institute. He previously served as chief of staff to Sen. John Fetterman and deputy chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Drawing lessons from the political coalitions assembled by Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson and Barack Obama, Jentleson argues that Democrats have become too focused on narrow voter targeting and ideological agreement. He says the party should allow candidates to depart from party orthodoxy when their positions authentically reflect their beliefs and constituents.

Such coalitions can be difficult to govern. The New Deal coalition, for example, united Northern liberals, Black voters and segregationist Southern Democrats. It produced lasting social programs but also accommodated racial discrimination and eventually fractured.

Jentleson also supports eliminating the Senate filibuster, changing the federal courts and admitting Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states. Supporters say those changes would make government more representative. Critics contend they could allow a governing party to reshape institutions for its own advantage.

Guest:

Adam Jentleson is a Democratic strategist and the author of “Supermajority: How Democrats Can Build Lasting Power.”

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This interview will be recorded live on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.