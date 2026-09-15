Rising costs strain San Antonio’s homelessness response

For some San Antonio residents, a rent increase or an unexpected expense can turn a fragile housing situation into a crisis. Close to Home’s latest report says housing costs are outpacing incomes and more people are seeking help, even as the region has fewer emergency shelter beds.

The number of people reaching out for housing assistance rose from 13,153 in 2022 to 13,740 in 2025.

Understanding the scale of the problem requires more than counting people in shelters.

Each January, Close to Home coordinates a survey of people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio and Bexar County, including those sleeping outdoors. The count helps identify needs and guide services and funding.

But it captures only one night. Severe winter weather also changed the way the 2026 count was conducted, limiting direct comparisons with earlier estimates of unsheltered homelessness.

Katie Wilson, CEO of Close to Home, brings nonprofits, government agencies and people with lived experience together to coordinate the response. The report also shows progress: fewer people returned to homelessness after finding housing. The challenge is helping people keep a home before a housing crisis leaves them without one.

Guest:

Katie Wilson is the CEO of Close to Home.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.