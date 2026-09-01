D-9 Councilmember Misty Spears on closing SA's budget gap

San Antonio District 9 Councilmember Misty Spears is calling for deeper spending reductions as the city confronts a projected $158 million budget gap over two years.

City administrators have proposed about $90 million in reductions across the next two budgets, including eliminating positions, reducing nonprofit grants and closing three lightly used senior nutrition centers. Their plan also includes higher service fees and a two-cent property-tax-rate increase.

Spears opposes the tax increase, saying residents already face rising water, electricity and household costs. She wants the city to reduce spending further while protecting police, fire protection, streets and other core services.

That position would require officials to find tens of millions of dollars in additional savings. Potential targets could include libraries, parks, public health, human services and other programs.

Spears argues the shortfall demonstrates that San Antonio expanded programs beyond what it can sustainably afford. Critics warn that deeper reductions could eliminate jobs and diminish services residents rely upon.

Her budget position reflects broader priorities. After burglaries in Champions Run and shootings in Stone Oak, Spears requested a District 9 public-safety review examining crime trends, police deployment and prevention technology. She has also supported hiring more officers.

Spears favors economic development involving artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. She has proposed an AI workforce-certification program and opposed a moratorium on data centers, saying San Antonio should compete for high-paying jobs while addressing infrastructure concerns.

She also joined five colleagues in rejecting Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ proposed citywide vote on San Antonio’s planned $489 million contribution to a downtown Spurs arena. Spears said the 2025 county arena election provided sufficient public input. Opponents argue city voters have never directly approved San Antonio’s much larger commitment.

Guest:

Misty Spears is the San Antonio City Council representative for District 9.

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This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday September 2, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.