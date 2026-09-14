Bo French controversy exposes Republican divisions before election

A controversy surrounding Republican Railroad Commission nominee Bo French is highlighting divisions within the Texas GOP as the November election approaches.

French drew bipartisan criticism after posting a photograph of University of Texas football fans who appeared to be of South Asian descent and claiming the image showed Americans being “displaced by foreigners.”

French defended his remarks, arguing that Texas institutions favor foreign nationals over citizens. Several Republican officials, including outgoing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, House Speaker Dustin Burrows and state Reps. Jeff Leach and Jared Patterson, condemned the posts.

French has previously called for a sweeping immigration moratorium and posted inflammatory statements about Muslims and Jews. But he won the Republican runoff despite Gov. Greg Abbott questioning his qualifications to regulate the oil-and-gas industry.

Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, said French’s rhetoric could alienate South Asian Texans who have historically supported Republicans, particularly in fast-growing suburban counties.

“These are people who should naturally be Republicans, but they’re being run out of the party,” Braddock said on Texas Public Radio’s The Source. He described Republican leaders as facing “almost a no-win position” between appealing to the party’s White majority populist base and retaining more moderate and diverse suburban voters.

The dispute comes as Abbott seeks another term against Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa. An August Emerson College poll placed Abbott ahead 49% to 45%, but his job approval was underwater, with 46% approving and 49% disapproving.

Braddock said the numbers suggest “some Abbott fatigue,” although Hinojosa remains less widely known and has fewer financial resources.

Republicans are also confronting discontent over data centers and new transmission lines. The same Emerson survey found 60% of likely voters opposed data centers near their communities. A University of Texas poll found 57% opposed.

Republicans also face unrest in rural Texas, where overwhelming margins have long offset Democratic votes in urban areas. Some farmers, ranchers and landowners say they are being economically squeezed by higher operating costs and federal tariff policies while also confronting proposed data centers and transmission lines that could consume water, strain the electric grid or cross private property.

Braddock said those voters are unlikely to become Democrats, but reduced enthusiasm could still damage the Republican ticket.

“I don’t expect folks to vote for Democrats in large numbers,” he said, “but I do continue to hear from people in those parts of the state who say they won’t vote for the Republicans either.”

Braddock nevertheless cautioned Democrats against drawing conclusions from early returns, which typically come first from large urban counties.

“Keep the champagne on ice until later in the evening,” he said when asked whether Democrats should prepare to celebrate. Rural returns arrive later and those votes have repeatedly erased early Democratic leads.

Guest:

Scott Braddock is the editor of the Quorum Report and host of the podcast "Quorum Report Radio."

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

