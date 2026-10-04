Affordability, Latino turnout and Trump's endorsement shape race for Texas’ redrawn 35th District

After being ordered by President Donald Trump to aggressively redraw Texas’ congressional map to help Republicans retain control of the house of Representatives, Texas Republicans dramatically reshaped the 35th Congressional District.

However, Democrat Johnny Garcia is betting that frustration over household costs can overcome the new map’s Republican advantage.

Garcia faces Republican Carlos De La Cruz in the Nov. 3 election for a seat transformed by the Legislature’s 2025 redistricting. Less than 10% of the previous district’s constituency remains within its new boundaries. Democratic incumbent Greg Casar shifted his campaign to another district based in Austin.

Previously connecting San Antonio and Austin, the district now includes portions of southern and eastern Bexar County and Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes counties. Its population is approximately 57% Hispanic.

Under the new boundaries, President Donald Trump would have defeated Kamala Harris by roughly 10 percentage points in 2024.

De La Cruz, a 20-year Air Force veteran and former San Antonio gym owner, is the brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (CD-15.)

Backed by Trump, he defeated state Rep. John Lujan in the May Republican runoff. His platform emphasizes stronger immigration enforcement, support for Trump and the war with Iran and an economy he says will deliver lower costs for working families.

Garcia, a longtime Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, presents himself as an “old-school” law-and-order Democrat. His moderate pitch emphasizes working families’ finances over divisive political fights. He supports ending Trump’s tariffs, renewing Affordable Care Act subsidies and expanding apprenticeships, affordable housing and child care. On immigration, he supports border security alongside orderly pathways to citizenship.

Both candidates identify affordability as a central concern, but offer different diagnoses and remedies. The contest tests whether Republicans can sustain Trump’s gains among Latino voters and whether Garcia can attract independents and dissatisfied Republicans in a district designed to favor the GOP.

Texas Public Radio invited Carlos De La Cruz to appear on "The Source" to discuss his vision for the 35th Congressional District and take questions from listeners. TPR made repeated efforts to arrange his participation, but the De La Cruz campaign declined the invitation. If De La Cruz chooses to participate at a later date, TPR will make every reasonable effort to provide him an opportunity to appear on the program.

Guest:

Johnny Garcia is the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 5, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.