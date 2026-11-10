What could be next for the flipped State Board of Education?

For the first time in more than three decades, Democrats are poised to gain the majority of seats on the Texas State Board of Education. The political reversal could potentially transform what millions of public school students learn about history, religion and science.

Unofficial results from the Nov. 3 election give Democrats an 8–7 majority, ending Republican control dating to 1994. However, the outcome depends on a closely contested Houston-area race in which Democrat Dana Van de Walker leads Republican Audrey Young by just 564 votes.

The 15-member board establishes curriculum standards, approves instructional materials and oversees the state's Permanent School Fund.

For decades, conservative Christian activists have sought to influence the board, promoting a slanted interpretation of American history emphasizing Christianity, nationalism and Texas exceptionalism.

Critics accuse Republican board members of minimizing slavery's role in American history, portraying Islam as a violent religion, downplaying evolution and denying established climate science.

In 2023, the Republican-controlled board rejected seven of 12 proposed eighth-grade science textbooks amid disputes involving lessons about climate change.

Recently, Republicans approved social studies standards emphasizing Christianity and requiring students to study controversial portrayals of Islam. They also adopted reading requirements for every grade that include biblical passages.

Conservative supporters argue the teaching of the Christian bible strengthened the students’ historical knowledge, promoted academic rigor and restored important religious and cultural context to public education.

Democrats now want to reconsider those decisions and develop standards emphasizing historical accuracy, religious diversity and established scientific evidence.

But reversing the policies will require formal board action, potentially lengthy revisions and agreement among members. The new social studies standards are not scheduled to take effect until 2030.

Among those advocating changes is San Antonio Democrat Marisa Pérez-Díaz, who represents District 3, stretching from San Antonio to Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. She has repeatedly challenged the board's conservative direction and criticized the exclusion of important historical perspectives.

Guest

Marisa Pérez-Díaz is the Democratic District 3 representative on the Texas State Board of Education.

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