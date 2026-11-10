How flying taxis could solve Project Marvel traffic jams

As San Antonio prepares for a new downtown Spurs arena and the surrounding Project Marvel sports and entertainment district, Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach is proposing a futuristic transportation alternative: pilotless flying taxis.

Perschbach proposes that a new generation of small aircraft capable of vertically taking off and landing could move people around the region without requiring billions of dollars in additional highways, parking garages and rail infrastructure.

Perschbach is asking city leaders to consider emerging aviation technology before committing public money to conventional multi-million-dollar transportation projects.

The proposal comes as San Antonio reconsiders transportation plans for Project Marvel. City officials recently eliminated a proposed $85 million parking garage and direct highway connection from the district's infrastructure plans.

A preliminary parking study identified a potential shortage of more than 6,600 nearby spaces during overlapping major events, although downtown has sufficient parking overall.

Perschbach also envisions regional flights connecting communities such as Boerne and Austin, potentially bypassing congested Interstate 35.

The technology that once seemed like science fiction is advancing quickly — but is it ready for prime time? And will the public accept it?

Companies including Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, commonly called eVTOLs. The Federal Aviation Administration has established operating regulations, but aircraft certification remains a significant hurdle.

However, major questions remain about passenger capacity, ticket affordability, landing facilities and whether small aircraft could meaningfully reduce arena traffic.

Guest:

Jim Perschbach is Port San Antonio President and CEO

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This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

