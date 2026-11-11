Former Trump administration official claims billions in alleged corruption

A former senior Trump administration official who once anonymously warned about misconduct inside the White House is now documenting what he describes as an unprecedented pattern of corruption and abuses of presidential power.

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during President Donald Trump's first term, is executive producer of “Corruptionland,” a 35-minute documentary released October 27 by the nonprofit organization Defiance.org.

The film and an accompanying interactive database identify 100 alleged instances of corruption and abuse of power involving approximately $377 billion since Trump's 2024 reelection.

The figure does not represent money proven stolen or illegally obtained. Instead, the filmmakers say it includes taxpayer funds, private financial benefits and the value of transactions connected to alleged misconduct.

The documentary features government accountability experts, including Donald Sherman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and former Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer.

Taylor says the allegations demonstrate how traditional safeguards against presidential misconduct have weakened.

Taylor himself has become a target of the administration.

In April 2025, Trump ordered the suspension of Taylor's active security clearances and a federal investigation into his government service, accusing him of unauthorized disclosures and conduct potentially violating federal law.

The White House defended the action as necessary to protect national security and government integrity.

Taylor denies wrongdoing and argues the investigation represents unconstitutional retaliation for criticizing the president. His attorneys have sought independent investigations into Trump's actions.

Taylor previously identified himself as the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times opinion essay describing internal resistance to Trump's leadership.

His allegations raise questions about presidential accountability, conflicts of interest and whether federal institutions can effectively investigate misconduct involving the nation's highest office.

The documentary and supporting records are available at Corruptionland.org.

Guest:

Miles Taylor is a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration and executive producer of the new documentary "Corruptionland."

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