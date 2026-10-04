The race for CD-15 tests durability of Republican gains among Latino voters

Republican U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz and Democratic challenger Bobby Pulido are competing in one of Texas’ most closely watched congressional races, testing whether Republicans can hold Latino voters who helped propel President Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.

De La Cruz, a former insurance agent elected in 2022, is seeking a third term representing the 15th Congressional District. Trump again endorsed De La Cruz, highlighting her votes for border security funding, tax cuts and slashing funding for SNAP and Medicaid. Her campaign emphasizes lower taxes, domestic energy production and reduced federal spending as ways to address living costs.

Pulido, a Latin Grammy-winning Tejano singer and first-time candidate, is running as a moderate-to-conservative Democrat backed by the centrist Blue Dog political organization. He seeks to move beyond partisan and culture-war divisions, emphasizing affordable healthcare, small businesses and economic opportunity for working families.

He supports border security alongside a pathway to legal status for immigrants contributing to the country.

Republicans redrew the district in 2025. The district stretches from Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley reaches north into the Coastal Bend and includes rural counties east and southeast of San Antonio, including Gonzales and DeWitt counties.

Hispanic residents constitute approximately 81% of its population. Under the new boundaries, Trump would have carried the district by about 18 percentage points in 2024.

That Republican advantage faces a test. Polling and interviews with South Texas voters reveal frustration over food and fuel costs, while aggressive immigration enforcement has unsettled some communities and employers. Democrats hope those concerns will reopen competition for voters who recently shifted Republican.

De La Cruz has defended border enforcement while saying deportations should target violent criminals and assisting constituents detained by ICE.

The November election will help show whether Republican gains represent a lasting realignment — or support that depends on delivering economic results.

Texas Public Radio invited Monica De La Cruz to appear on "The Source" to discuss her vision for the 15th Congressional District and take questions from listeners. TPR made repeated efforts to arrange her participation, but the De La Cruz campaign declined the invitation. If De La Cruz chooses to participate at a later date, TPR will make every reasonable effort to provide her an opportunity to appear on the program.

Guest:

Bobby Pulido is the Democratic nominee for the 15th Congressional District of Texas.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 5, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

