Jesse Salame takes over a chief of the San Antonio Police Department

San Antonio’s new police chief, Jesse Salame, takes command with deep hometown ties and the challenge of keeping a growing city safe while earning the confidence of officers and residents demanding greater accountability.

City Manager Erik Walsh selected Salame following a nationwide search that drew 33 applicants. City Council unanimously confirmed him Sept. 10 to succeed William McManus, who retired in July after nearly two decades leading SAPD. Salame had served as acting chief since July 11.

A San Antonio native and Edison High School graduate, Salame joined SAPD in 1999. His assignments have included overseeing internal affairs, training and open records, serving as department spokesperson and working as its LGBTQ liaison. His leadership experience also includes mental health response programs.

His appointment received an encouraging response from San Antonio Police Officers Association President Johnny Perez, who said he believes Salame will welcome discussion and disagreement. Maintaining that relationship while enforcing discipline will be an important test. Council approved a new three-year union contract the day Salame was confirmed.

Police reform advocates are more cautious. Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas said she appreciated Salame’s outreach but would judge his leadership by its results, particularly on police shootings and access for families affected by police violence.

Salame has identified reducing violent crime, strengthening community trust and improving officer wellness as priorities.

Guest:

Jesse Salame is the chief of the San Antonio Police Department.

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