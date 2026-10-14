School vouchers and public education divide candidates in Texas House District 118

One of the most competitive races for the Texas House is in southern Bexar County, where Democrat Kristian Carranza and Republican Jorge Borrego are competing for an open seat.

House District 118 stretches across southern San Antonio and parts of eastern Bexar County, including working-class neighborhoods where public school funding has become a major concern.

The seat became open after Republican state Rep. John Lujan ran for Congress in the 35th Congressional District rather than seek reelection. He lost in the congressional primary.

Carranza, a Southside native and former Democratic National Committee regional director, narrowly lost to Lujan in 2024, receiving 48.2% of the vote.

Borrego, a realtor and former legislative staffer, previously directed education policy at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation. He helped advance Governor Greg Abbott's private school voucher initiative.

Borrego appeared on "The Source" on Oct. 6.

The candidates sharply disagree over the state's school voucher program, which provides taxpayer-funded assistance for private school tuition and other approved educational expenses.

Borrego supports vouchers, charter schools and expanded parental choice. He also advocates higher teacher pay, stronger public schools and greater fiscal accountability in school districts.

Carranza opposes vouchers, arguing that taxpayer dollars should support traditional neighborhood public schools. She advocates increasing state education funding, improving teacher compensation and holding private schools receiving public money to stronger accountability standards.

The debate carries particular significance in a district where Harlandale ISD has closed schools amid financial pressures.

The election is Nov. 3.

Guest:

Kristian Carranza is the Democratic nominee in the race for Texas House District 118.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

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This interview will be recorded live Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

