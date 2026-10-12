Goodwin challenges Patrick on schools, THC and data centers

Democratic state Rep. Vikki Goodwin is challenging Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a race highlighting competing approaches to public education, religion in government, THC products and Texas’ expanding data center industry.

Patrick, a former conservative radio host first elected lieutenant governor in 2014, seeks a fourth term. Goodwin, an Austin lawmaker, advocates for increased public school funding and teacher pay while opposing taxpayer-funded private school vouchers, a signature Patrick priority.

The lieutenant governor is elected separately from the governor and presides over the Texas Senate. Under Senate rules, the office controls committee assignments and exercises substantial influence over which legislation advances. That authority makes it one of Texas government’s most powerful positions, shaping everything from education spending to tax policy. However, senators can rewrite those rules. The lieutenant governor also succeeds the governor if that office becomes vacant.

Goodwin supports pausing new data center construction until lawmakers adopt stronger protections for water supplies, electricity access and communities. She wants companies to bear the costs of their resource demands.

Patrick has directed Senate committees to examine data centers’ water and electricity needs, community impacts and tax exemptions.

On hemp-derived THC, Goodwin favors regulation through age restrictions, product testing and labeling. Patrick supports banning THC products and has ordered further study of potential health harms.

Goodwin also champions church-state separation and opposes public funding for religious education. Patrick supports displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools and expanding private school choice.

The campaign has also produced a dispute over artificial intelligence. Goodwin filed a September police complaint alleging Patrick’s campaign violated Texas law with AI-generated videos depicting her. Patrick’s spokesman called them obvious parodies and disputed the alleged violation. The videos were subsequently removed from Patrick’s X account.

The Source invited Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to join the program and take questions from listeners. He declined the invitation. The invitation remains open should he reconsider.

The Libertarian candidate in the race is Anthony Cristo, a San Antonio high school teacher. He supports legalizing marijuana, reducing government spending and lowering property taxes.

Kevin McCormick is the Green Party candidate for Texas lieutenant governor. He is a former math teacher at San Antonio’s Jefferson High School.

Guest:

Vikki Goodwin is the Democratic nominee for Texas Lt. Governor.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

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This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

