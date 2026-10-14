Texas attorney general race pits Democrat Nathan Johnson against Republican Mayes Middleton

Texas voters will elect a new attorney general in November, choosing between two state senators with sharply different visions for one of the state's most powerful offices.

Democrat Nathan Johnson of Dallas faces Republican Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Libertarian Tom Oxford.

The seat is open because Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has held the office since 2015, is running for the U.S. Senate.

The attorney general is Texas' chief legal officer, responsible for defending state laws, representing state agencies in court, enforcing consumer protection laws, collecting child support and investigating certain types of fraud. The office also frequently challenges federal policies in court.

Johnson, an attorney elected to the Texas Senate in 2018, promises to restore public trust in the office blemished by multiple scandals under Paxton. He said he also wants to shift the office's focus away from partisan legal battles.

He says he would prioritize protecting consumers, holding government accountable, combating corruption and protecting constitutional rights. Johnson also pledges to challenge federal immigration enforcement practices that violate the Constitution and cooperate with local prosecutors.

Middleton, an attorney and oil company executive, promises to continue Paxton's aggressive conservative approach.

A strong supporter of President Donald Trump, Middleton says he would defend Texas' abortion restrictions, support federal immigration enforcement, protect oil and gas interests and challenge policies concerning diversity initiatives and transgender rights.

He also wants expanded authority for the attorney general to prosecute election-related crimes.

"The Source" invited Middleton to come on the program to take listener questions. However, his campaign declined the invitation. If he reconsiders, the invitation remains open.

Guest:

Nathan Johnson is the Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

