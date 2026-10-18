As Pope Leo recovers from cancer surgery, ‘American Pope’ examines his path to the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV said Sunday he would gradually resume his duties after surgery for lung cancer. The 71-year-old pontiff returned to the Vatican Saturday after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung. Further tests will help determine whether additional treatment is needed.

His recovery comes shortly after the publication of “American Pope: Leo XIV’s Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City,” a biography by NPR journalists Daniel Burke and Scott Detrow. It traces Robert Francis Prevost’s journey from a Chicago-area childhood through missionary service in Peru to his election last year as the first U.S.-born pope.

Burke, NPR’s senior editor of religion and spirituality, and Detrow, an "All Things Considered" host, reported in Chicago, Peru and Rome. Their research draws on interviews with relatives, classmates, fellow clergy and Vatican insiders, alongside archival documents and personal correspondence.

The book explores the family history behind Leo’s American identity, including European immigration and Black and Creole ancestry rooted in Louisiana. It also follows his development as an Augustinian priest, religious superior and bishop, examining experiences far beyond the United States that shaped his ministry.

The account also addresses difficult questions about leadership and accountability. Burke said priests he interviewed described Prevost as initially slow to respond to some clergy abuse cases while leading the Augustinian order. Burke said Prevost subsequently understood the urgency and acted, including in a case that resulted in a priest’s removal from the priesthood.

The book examines the experiences that brought Leo to office, while his papacy — and now his recovery — continues to unfold.

Guests:

Daniel Burke is a co-author of “American Pope: Leo XIV’s Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City.” Burke is NPR’s senior editor of religion and spirituality.

Scott Detrow is a co-author of “American Pope: Leo XIV’s Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City.Detrow is a host of NPR’s "All Things Considered."

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This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

