Mayor Jones on a second Project Marvel vote, CPS Energy and the budget fight

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is calling for a citywide vote on the city’s proposed $489 million contribution toward a new downtown Spurs arena.

Bexar County voters narrowly approved up to $311 million in county funding last November.

Jones has said that election did not provide city residents a separate vote on San Antonio’s contribution.

She wants the question placed on the November ballot, arguing that deteriorating city finances and changes to the broader Project Marvel development warrant additional public scrutiny.

The $1.3 billion arena would be financed by the Spurs, city and county. City officials say San Antonio’s bonds would be repaid through arena lease payments and taxes generated within special development zones — not general-fund revenue.

At least six council members oppose another election, saying county voters knew about the city’s role. The council must act by Aug. 17 to place a measure on the ballot.

Jones is also pushing back against Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow private electricity retailers to compete with city-owned CPS Energy.

Abbott says competition could reduce bills. Jones said comparisons show San Antonio and Castroville, both served by municipal utilities, have some of Texas’ lowest combined electricity and gas costs.

Critics also warn that deregulation could jeopardize CPS Energy’s roughly $500 million annual contribution to San Antonio’s general fund.

Meanwhile, the city faces a projected $158 million budget gap. Options under discussion include spending cuts, property-tax increases, redirecting voter-approved Ready to Work money and replacing city support for 15 nonprofits with private funding.

The city manager is scheduled to present the proposed budget Aug. 13, followed by council negotiations and a September vote.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is mayor of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Monday August 10, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.