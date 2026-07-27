Environmental groups threaten Clean Air Act lawsuit over San Antonio data centers

Three environmental organizations are threatening to sue the developers of two West San Antonio data centers, alleging the companies improperly used streamlined state permits to avoid stricter federal air-pollution requirements.

The Environmental Integrity Project, Sierra Club and Public Citizen sent a formal notice of intent to sue Vantage Data Centers and VoltaGrid on July 22. The notice is a required step before filing a citizen lawsuit under the federal Clean Air Act; it does not establish that the companies violated the law.

The projects at 14270 Omicron Drive and 5207 Rogers Road include two natural-gas power plants and 151 backup diesel generators. Together, the dedicated “behind-the-meter” systems, which serve the data centers rather than the regional grid, provide 423 megawatts of primary generating capacity.

The groups contend Vantage and VoltaGrid treated the equipment as separate, minor pollution sources when the interconnected operations should have been evaluated as major sources. In 2024 and 2025, the companies obtained four minor-source authorizations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

According to the legal notice, the facilities have the potential — not necessarily the expectation — to emit approximately 5,600 tons of nitrogen oxides and 323 tons of volatile organic compounds annually. Those pollutants help create ground-level ozone. The groups also estimate potential emissions of 1,190 tons of carbon monoxide and more than 70 tons of formaldehyde, a known human carcinogen.

The allegations carry particular significance because TCEQ classifies Bexar County as a “serious” ozone nonattainment area, meaning it does not meet the federal health standard for ozone.

Major-source permits generally require pollution controls, monitoring and opportunities for public participation before construction. The environmental groups say those safeguards were bypassed.

Vantage said it worked with regulators throughout development, would review the allegations and remains committed to legal compliance and responsible operations. VoltaGrid and TCEQ did not respond to TPR to provide comment, while the EPA declined to comment.

Guests:

Adrian Shelley is the Texas director of Public Citizen.

Jen Duggan is the Environmental Integrity Project executive director.

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