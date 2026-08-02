Patrick directs Texas Senate to expand religious liberty protections

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has directed state senators to explore expanding religious expression in Texas public life, continuing a broader push by Republican leaders to increase religion’s presence in schools and government.

The interim directives instruct the Senate Select Committee on Religious Liberty to compare Texas and federal protections with the First Amendment’s Establishment and Free Exercise clauses. Senators must determine whether additional safeguards are needed to protect religious practice from discrimination or government interference.

Patrick also asked the committee to recommend ways to inform Texans about their religious-liberty rights in education, workplaces, government and health care. Another directive orders lawmakers to review a 2025 law allowing public schools to excuse students for off-campus religious instruction.

An earlier Patrick directive called for measures “preventing Sharia law in Texas.” Islamic law cannot displace the U.S. or Texas constitutions, although people may voluntarily follow religious rules or use faith-based arbitration when consistent with civil law.

Patrick, who led President Donald Trump’s national Religious Liberty Commission, has declared that there is “no such thing as ‘separation of church and state’ in the Constitution.” Attorney General Ken Paxton has similarly called the phrase itself absent from the document. The Constitution does not use those exact words, but the Supreme Court has long interpreted the Establishment Clause as restricting government endorsement of religion.

Supporters say the effort protects believers from discrimination and restores recognition of the country’s religious heritage. Civil-liberties advocates contend government-sponsored religious activity can marginalize nonbelievers and members of minority faiths.

The initiative follows Texas laws promoting Ten Commandments displays, voluntary prayer periods and school chaplains, several of which have generated constitutional challenges.

Guests:

Rachel Laser is the president of the Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Felicia Martin is the executive director of Texas Freedom Network.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.