Dark money becomes a formidable force in American elections

Dark money has become a formidable, and often invisible, force in American elections, allowing wealthy donors and interest groups to shape campaigns without voters knowing who is ultimately paying.

The Brennan Center for Justice estimates that groups concealing their donors poured more than $1.9 billion into the 2024 federal election cycle, nearly double the previous record of $1 billion in 2020. The money moved through nonprofits, shell companies and super PACs, which disclose their immediate contributors but can receive millions from organizations that hide their original donors.

The 2026 Democratic runoff in Texas’ 35th Congressional District offered a striking example. Maureen Galindo’s campaign reported raising about $40,000 through June, while the newly formed Lead Left PAC reported spending more than $1 million promoting her.

Lead Left presented itself as opposed to President Donald Trump. But filings released after the runoff showed that its money came from Conservative Americans PAC, a Republican-aligned committee funded through a nonprofit whose original donors are not publicly disclosed. Voters did not learn the source of Lead Left’s funding until after they cast their ballots.

Galindo said she had no contact with Lead Left and questioned whether its support was intended to help her. She ultimately lost the runoff to Johnny Garcia.

The system grew from the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision and related rulings protecting unlimited independent political spending as free speech. Critics argue that secrecy prevents voters from judging the motives behind campaign messages. Supporters maintain that independent political spending is constitutionally protected expression.

Dark money benefits both parties. In 2024, researchers found more undisclosed money supported Democrats than Republicans. The central question is not simply which party gains, but whether voters can see who is trying to influence them.

Guests:

Brian W. Smith is a professor of political science and the vice-provost for Academic Policies and Student Success at St. Edward’s University in Austin,

Ian Vandewalker is a senior counsel in the Brennan Center’s Elections and Government Program, where he works to address the influence of money in politics and disinformation in U.S. elections.

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