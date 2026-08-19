Border construction paused in Big Bend National Park as West Texas opposition grows

The Trump administration has temporarily halted border-security construction inside Big Bend National Park following mounting opposition from residents, conservationists and elected officials of both parties.

Crews had begun clearing land near Santa Elena Canyon for patrol roads, surveillance equipment and vehicle barriers.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott announced the pause Aug. 17, saying he would inspect the area and consult local stakeholders.

Planning and assessments will continue, and the project has not been permanently canceled. CBP says it does not currently plan to erect the 30-foot steel wall used elsewhere inside the national park.

Construction plans elsewhere in remote West Texas remain active. Federal contracts call for about 175 miles of traditional border wall through Hudspeth and Presidio counties, along with hundreds of miles of patrol roads, detection technology and other infrastructure across the broader Big Bend region. A federal judge recently rejected Presidio’s request to stop wall construction through the city’s levee system.

The administration says barriers, roads and surveillance technology are needed to deter illegal crossings and improve Border Patrol access. Critics counter that the region’s mountains, canyons and desert already form an imposing natural barrier.

Opposition has included protests, petitions, local resolutions and lawsuits. All five sheriffs serving the Big Bend Border Patrol sector have opposed a continuous physical wall, arguing that security should be tailored to the terrain. A Native American preservation group also sued, alleging construction threatens Lipan Apache religious and archaeological sites.

Residents and businesses fear construction could fragment wildlife habitat, damage internationally recognized dark skies, restrict river access and undermine a tourism economy built around the region’s largely undeveloped landscape.

Guests:

Roland Gutierrez is a state senator from San Antonio representing District 19.

Laiken Jordahl is a national public lands advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity.

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