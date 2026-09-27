San Antonio mayor wants answers on Medicaid and voter registration delays

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is pressing state officials over two backlogs affecting Texans’ access to health care and the ballot, while seeking more information from federal officials about immigration enforcement in the Alamo City.

In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, Jones called for additional state resources to process Medicaid applications. She cited reports that more than 210,000 Texans were awaiting decisions in late August. Medicaid is a lifeline for low-income families, she wrote, and delays are especially troubling during an affordability crisis. Jones offered help from her office, though her letter did not specify what resources she wants the state to add.

A separate state error has left Bexar County election officials with more than 45,000 voter registration applications and updates to review. Some records submitted through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online driver’s license system were not transmitted to counties for months. DPS says the transmission problem has been fixed. Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew says her staff is extending its hours to process the records before early voting.

Jones urged residents to check their registration status after the backlog came to light. She said county officials had assured her they would process the records by the Oct. 5 registration deadline. Jones also warned that about 112,000 San Antonio voters remained on the state’s suspense list, (those must still confirm their addresses).

The mayor is also seeking more transparency about federal immigration operations. Following a shooting involving an ICE operation in Austin, Jones said San Antonio officials have limited insight into enforcement that does not involve city police. She called for information about those operations and a planned ICE detention facility in San Antonio, saying residents need to feel safe and know what is happening in their community.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

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