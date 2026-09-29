The growth of online scams and how to protect yourself

An unexpected online message that could be a chance for a romantic connection or a promising investment could be the first step to become a victim of an exploding global criminal industry. Online scams drain billions of dollars from victims each year and can ruin lives.

The PBS FRONTLINE documentary “Scammed,” which premiered September 29, examines that dark industry through a joint investigation with The Associated Press. Drawing on interviews and thousands of documents, the reporting follows sextortion operations in Nigeria and sprawling scam compounds in Southeast Asia that depend on human trafficking.

The financial toll is growing. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded $20.9 billion in reported losses in 2025, up 26% from $16.6 billion in 2024. Those totals cover internet-enabled crime broadly. Complaints involving cryptocurrency accounted for approximately $11.4 billion of the 2025 losses.

Reported losses capture only part of the damage. The Consumer Federation of America estimates annual online scam losses at $119 billion, using 2024 FBI figures adjusted for underreporting.

Exposure is widespread. A 2025 Pew Research Center survey found that 73% of American adults had experienced an online scam. Majorities received suspected scam calls, texts and emails at least weekly.

Some investment frauds unfold over extended relationships. Criminals develop trust through dating sites or messages, then steer targets toward fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms.

Screens display fictional profits; small initial withdrawals can help persuade victims to invest more. Eventually, access to the money disappears or demands for additional payments follow.

Behind some messages are people being coerced into criminal activity. In 2023, the United Nations human rights office cited estimates that at least 120,000 people in Myanmar could be held in situations involving forced online scamming. Victims have endured detention, beatings, torture and other abuses.

The joint investigation also documents how American technology, including artificial intelligence, supports scam operations. Technology companies are responding. Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and others signed a March agreement pledging stronger prevention and cooperation.

The FBI urges suspected victims to stop sending money, preserve transaction information and report promptly at IC3.gov.

Protecting yourself from online scams starts with slowing down and checking unexpected messages. Scammers often create a sense of urgency by claiming that your account is locked, you owe money, or you must act quickly to receive a prize.

Before clicking a link, opening an attachment or sending money, verify the request through the company’s official website or a phone number you know is legitimate. Even a message that uses a familiar name or logo could be fake.

Be especially cautious when someone asks for personal information or insists on payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or a money transfer. These requests are common warning signs of a scam.

If something feels suspicious, stop and discuss it with someone you trust before taking action. If you encounter a scam, report it to the platform where it happened and, in the United States, to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Reporting can help authorities identify patterns and protect others.

Guest:

Peter Klein is a journalist and documentary filmmaker whose work focuses on global investigations. He is the founder and executive director of the Global Reporting Centre, a nonprofit journalism organization that innovates international reporting. Klein was previously a producer at CBS News’ "60 Minutes," where he worked primarily with Mike Wallace and Bob Simon, reporting from around the world, with a focus on public health and national security.

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