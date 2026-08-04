Welcome to the neighborhood: Living with urban wildlife in our cities

Cities may have been built by people and for people, but they are also thriving ecosystems where pigeons, bats, coyotes, raccoons and other wildlife have adapted to life alongside humans.

In his new book, "Our Wild Familiars: How Animals Are Adapting to Cities and Reshaping the Natural World," science writer and epidemiologist Dan Werb examines “synanthropes” — wild animals that live in human-altered environments.

Werb interviewed ecologists, veterinarians, architects and other experts, reviewed nearly 600 scientific studies and traveled to observe urban wildlife. He found cities are not the “biological deserts” scientists once assumed. In some cases, urban areas are more biologically diverse than their surroundings.

Pigeons, for example, have learned that staying close to people can protect them from coyotes and hawks. But in adapting to live alongside people, pigeons have turned down their fear response. Otherwise, they would never stop frantically flying away from nearly every people. This has also made the abundance of pigeons the perfect prey for flying predators like red-tailed hawks and peregrine falcons, adding new layers to urban food webs.

Bats have made equally striking adjustments. More than 80 bat species have adapted to cities worldwide. Some change their echolocation calls to overcome traffic and other urban noise.

Coexistence, however, does not mean ignoring legitimate concerns. Coyotes can threaten pets and, in rare cases, people. Rats may spread disease, while human food and unsecured garbage can draw animals, like raccoons and bears, into conflict.

Werb argues that cities should manage those risks while preserving habitat, building wildlife crossings and designing structures that shelter birds, bats and insects.

The first step may be changing how people see their animal neighbors.

Guest:

Dan Werb is the author of "Our Wild Familiars: How Animals are Adapting to Cities and Reshaping the Natural World."

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This interview will be recorded live on Wednesday August 5, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.