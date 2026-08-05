Trump’s high-stakes approach to negotiation

President Donald Trump has spent decades cultivating an image as a master dealmaker. A new book examines the techniques behind that reputation and what others can learn from both his successes and shortcomings.

In "Negotiating with Trump: Lessons on Power, Influence and Dealing with Extreme Bargainers," negotiation adviser Peter D. Johnston analyzes Trump’s business and political dealings across roughly 50 years. Johnston, managing director of Negotiation Advice International, has advised corporations, governments, military leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

Johnston said his goal is neither to praise nor condemn Trump, but to evaluate him as a negotiator.

Johnston describes Trump as an “extreme bargainer” who often treats negotiation as a fixed pie: Each participant fights to secure the largest possible share. That approach can produce quick concessions, particularly when Trump possesses significant leverage.

Trump’s strengths, Johnston said, include communicating clearly, cultivating networks and recognizing what other people want or fear. He also proposes numerous options, challenges established standards and quickly threatens consequences when counterparts refuse his demands.

But those tactics can carry costs. Threats and personal attacks may weaken trust, restrict communication and make durable agreements more difficult, Johnston said. His preferred alternative is an “expanded pie” approach in which negotiators identify shared and competing interests, develop multiple options and use laws, market practices or other objective standards to assess a deal.

Johnston argues that the lessons apply far beyond government or international diplomacy. People negotiate whenever they seek a raise, settle a business disagreement or persuade their children to do something.

Guest:

Peter D. Johnston is the author of "Negotiating with Trump: Lessons on Power, Influence and Dealing with Extreme Bargainers." Johnston is managing director of Negotiation Advice International, has advised corporations, governments, military leaders and entrepreneurs around the world.

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