Texas GOP adopts platform opposing IVF

Texas Republicans adopted a platform at their Houston convention that opposes in vitro fertilization and sharpens the party’s opposition to abortion.

Delegates approved a platform that calls for protecting fetal life from “destructive practices, such as IVF and commercial surrogacy.” An effort to remove the IVF reference failed after debate on the convention floor.

The platform does not change Texas law or explicitly propose an immediate blanket ban on fertility treatment. The leaders of the Republican Party called for regulating IVF to prevent the destruction or discarding of embryos. Such rules could restrict common practices in which several embryos are created, frozen, tested or not implanted.

Delegates also called for repealing provisions that shield pregnant women from homicide, assault and wrongful-death liability for conduct involving their own pregnancies. Abortion is already prohibited in nearly all circumstances in Texas, but current law generally directs penalties toward providers and others who assist, not the patient.

The shift comes less than a year after lawmakers passed a bipartisan measure clarifying when doctors may intervene during medical emergencies under the abortion ban.

Abolish Abortion Texas celebrated the changes, arguing embryos should receive the same legal protections as people after birth. The group is part of an “abolitionist” movement that considers abortion to be homicide and opposes exemptions for women.

Other anti-abortion organizations reject that approach. Texas Alliance for Life warns that prosecuting women could discourage patients with pregnancy complications from seeking care. Texas Right to Life says it does not advocate banning IVF but supports regulations preventing embryo destruction.

The platform also conflicts with prominent Republicans who support fertility treatment. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently called himself a “strong supporter of IVF.”

Party platforms are nonbinding, and lawmakers would have to pass separate legislation. Still, they can shape activist priorities and pressure Republican officeholders before the Legislature returns in 2027.

Guest:

Dr, Shelley Nickels is a San Antonio fertility expert and is a medical director at Methodist Hospital. She is a Democratic candidate for Texas House District 122 and will face Republican Mark Dorazio in November.

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