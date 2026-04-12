Port San Antonio becomes SA's key economic engine

What was once the location for Kelly Air Force Base, Port San Antonio has become one of San Antonio’s most important engines of economic growth. It is a sprawling technology and innovation campus on the city’s Southwest Side where aerospace, defense, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, logistics and education intersect.

The 1,900-acre campus is home to more than 80 tenant customers and about 19,000 workers, making it a major employment center for the region. Supporters say its significance goes beyond size.

Port San Antonio has become a place where legacy industries and emerging technologies are increasingly working side by side, helping position the city for a more high-skilled and innovation-driven future.

That shift has brought a substantial economic payoff. Recent estimates show the Port generates billions of dollars in economic activity and supports thousands of jobs tied not only to the campus itself, but to the wider regional economy. The work being done there also contributes significant tax revenue and trade activity, underscoring the Port’s role as both a local business center and a statewide economic asset.

Its roots remain in aviation and military infrastructure. The campus still benefits from the physical footprint and transportation assets that made Kelly Air Force Base a strategic hub for decades, including access to a massive runway and industrial facilities built for large-scale operations. But the nature of the work has changed.

What was once centered on aircraft maintenance and repair now increasingly includes robotics, software, cyber operations and advanced data systems.

That blend is part of Port San Antonio’s pitch for the future. Aerospace giants such as Boeing maintain major operations there, while newer companies focused on automation, defense technology and cybersecurity have added momentum.

The campus has also expanded its role in education and workforce development, with STEM programs and partnerships designed to connect local students to careers in engineering, aviation and other fast-growing fields.

Guest:

Jim Perschbach is the President and CEO of Port San Antonio.

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This interview will be recorded live Monday, April 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.