Prison reform advocates point to humane models focused on safety, rehabilitation

Texas prison reform advocates say making the state’s prisons more humane is not just a moral issue — it is also a public safety strategy.

A new Brennan Center analysis argues that because most incarcerated people eventually return home, prison conditions can shape whether they are prepared to rejoin their families, workplaces and communities.

The report points to programs in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Michigan that give incarcerated people more autonomy, stronger staff relationships, education, job training and a more gradual transition back to life outside prison.

Those ideas could have particular relevance in Texas, where the prison system has faced scrutiny over extreme heat, aging facilities, staffing shortages and the challenge of preparing people for release.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) already operates rehabilitation and reentry programs, including education, vocational training, substance abuse treatment and pre-release employment efforts. The agency says those programs are intended to reduce recidivism and help people return to society successfully.

But prison conditions remain a major concern. A federal judge has ruled that extreme heat in Texas prisons can violate the Constitution, and a federal trial has focused on the state’s lack of air conditioning in many facilities.

TDCJ officials have estimated that fully cooling the prison system could cost about $1.5 billion, while advocates argue that heat creates unsafe conditions for prisoners and staff alike.

Reformers say humane prison models do not mean eliminating accountability. Instead, they emphasize safer living conditions, respectful staff-prisoner relationships, mental health support, education and work programs tied to real jobs after release.

Texas has already invested in some reentry efforts, including programs that connect incarcerated people with employers before release.

The question for policymakers is whether the state can expand those efforts while also addressing basic safety concerns inside its prisons. Supporters argue the payoff could be lower rates of violence, fewer people returning to prison and safer communities across Texas.

Guests:

Lauren-Brooke Eisen is the senior director of the Brennan Center’s Justice Program, where she leads the organization’s work to ensure a more fair, humane, and effective justice system.

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