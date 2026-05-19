San Antonio seeks public input on future of River Walk

The City of San Antonio is asking residents, business owners and visitors to help shape a new long-term plan for the River Walk, one of the city’s most recognizable public spaces and a major driver of downtown tourism.

The River Walk Strategic Plan is being led by the city’s Office of Historic Preservation. City officials say the plan will create a framework for future decisions and investments along the River Walk, including possible upgrades to improve access, navigation, activity and the overall visitor experience.

The River Walk, originally developed as a linear park and improved in the 1940s as a flood-control and beautification project, has helped shape downtown development for more than 80 years.

The first public meeting was held May 9 at the Central Library. The city said the meeting was designed to introduce the planning process, explain the project timeline and gather ideas, concerns and priorities from the public through interactive activities.

Early concerns raised by residents include parking, wayfinding, cleanliness, accessibility and the need for more family-friendly spaces along the waterway, according to KSAT.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said public feedback could help guide future discussions about bond funding, signage, enforcement and other improvements.

The planning effort comes as downtown and River Walk businesses continue to recover from pandemic-era disruptions. River Walk businesses saw an 11% to 12% drop in sales from summer 2024 to summer 2025, according to Marco Barros of the River Walk Business Group.

City officials say the goal is to support business growth, activate the River Walk and maintain it as a destination for both residents and tourists. The city has already completed a digital survey that received 7,320 responses from residents and visitors, and officials say more public-input opportunities will be offered as the strategic plan moves forward.

Guests:

Shanon Shea Miller is the Chief Downtown Officer for the City of San Antonio.

Cory Edwards is the interim Director of the Office of Historic Preservation for the City of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

