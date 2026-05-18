UTSA’s new AI and cyber college aims to train San Antonio’s future tech workforce

UT San Antonio’s new College of AI, Cyber and Computing is being positioned as a major workforce engine for a city increasingly focused on cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

The college, launched in fall 2025, brings together four departments: Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems and Cybersecurity, and Statistics and Data Science.

It is based downtown at San Pedro I and the newly opened San Pedro II buildings, placing students near government, military, business and community partners in San Antonio’s growing technology corridor.

UTSA says the college serves more than 5,300 students and offers 11 undergraduate programs and 12 graduate programs. Its academic focus includes artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computing, data science, cloud computing, predictive analytics and related fields.

University leaders say the goal is to connect classroom learning with real-world demand. UTSA cites projections showing jobs in these fields growing more than 30% by 2031, with more than 770,000 roles currently unfilled. Since 2019, the university says enrollment in AI, cyber and computing programs has increased 31%.

The college also reflects San Antonio’s broader economic strategy. The city already has a major cybersecurity presence through Joint Base San Antonio, NSA Texas, the 16th Air Force and a growing private-sector cyber industry.

The new Texas Cyber Command has begun setting up operations temporarily in UTSA’s San Pedro I building, alongside the college, further strengthening the connection between education and public-sector cyber needs.

Guest:

Dr. Jinjun Xiong is the UT San Antonio founding dean of the College of AI, Cyber and Computing

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