Redrawn TX-35 sets up high-stakes Democratic runoff between Garcia and Galindo

The Democratic runoff for Texas’ 35th Congressional District has become a high-stakes test of how the party should compete in a newly redrawn San Antonio-area seat that now leans more Republican but remains a possibility for a Democratic win.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia and housing activist Maureen Galindo are competing in the May 26 Democratic primary runoff after neither candidate won a majority in the March primary. Galindo finished first with 29.2% of the vote, while Garcia followed with 27.02%.

The race is unfolding after Republican-led redistricting dramatically changed the 35th District. The seat, now represented by Democrat Greg Casar, was shifted away from its previous Austin-to-San Antonio configuration. Casar is running in a different Austin-based district.

The new TX-35 includes parts of San Antonio and stretches into Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes counties. This new district would have voted for Donald Trump by about 10 points in 2024, even as it remains majority Hispanic.

Garcia is running as a moderate, law-and-order Democrat. His campaign biography emphasizes nearly two decades with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, including work as a deputy, SWAT hostage negotiator and public information officer. His campaign says he is focused on affordability, public safety and access to health care. National Democrats have rallied behind Garcia, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee adding him to its “Red to Blue” program before the runoff — an unusual move before a nominee is selected.

Galindo, a family, marriage and sex therapist and former San Antonio City Council candidate, has built her campaign around housing, grassroots organizing and criticism of corporate political influence. She gained local attention after developers planned to tear down her apartment complex as part of a downtown baseball stadium redevelopment fight. Galindo has argued that the district needs a Democrat rooted in the lived experiences of working-class residents.

But the runoff has also been shaped by controversy. Galindo has faced criticism from fellow Democrats and Jewish groups over social media comments described as antisemitic. Former primary opponent John Lira rescinded his endorsement, and Garcia has condemned the remarks. Galindo has denied being antisemitic while defending her criticism of Zionist political influence.

The Democratic nominee will face the winner of the Republican runoff between state Rep. John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

TPR’s The Source invited Lujan and De La Cruz to appear on the air but they both declined.

Guests:

Johnny Garcia is a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy and a runoff candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 35th Congressional District of Texas.

Maureen Galindo is a housing activist and a runoff candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 35th congressional district of Texas.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

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This interview will be recorded live Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

