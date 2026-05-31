What the forgotten grievances of the Declaration of Independence can tell us today

Americans know the soaring opening lines of the Declaration of Independence: “All men are created equal,” and the promise of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” But historian Robert G. Parkinson argues that the real political work of the document comes later, in the long list of grievances against King George III.

Parkinson’s new book, “Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence,” shifts attention from the famous phrases about equality and natural rights to the 27 specific charges that made up the body of the Declaration.

Parkinson, a historian of the American Revolution at Binghamton University, argues that the Declaration was not only a philosophical statement but also a bill of indictment. Its grievances accused the British Crown of undermining colonial legislatures, manipulating courts, imposing taxes without consent, maintaining troops in peacetime and using military force against its own subjects.

Parkinson, a historian of the American Revolution at Binghamton University, argues that the Declaration was not only a philosophical statement but also a bill of indictment. Its grievances accused the British Crown of undermining colonial legislatures, manipulating courts, imposing taxes without consent, maintaining troops in peacetime and using military force against its own subjects.

Those complaints still echo in American political life. The Declaration’s charges about taxation without representation, compromised courts, executive overreach and the use of military power speak to continuing debates over voting rights, judicial independence, emergency powers, police authority and the balance between national security and civil liberty.

Parkinson’s work suggests that the Declaration should be read not only as a founding statement of ideals, but also as a warning about how power can become abusive when it is not checked by accountable institutions.

The book’s title refers to the British officials, royal governors, military commanders and loyalists who gave those complaints a human face. Figures such as Massachusetts Royal Governor Thomas Hutchinson, British Commander Gen. Thomas Gage and Virginia Royal Governor Lord Dunmore became symbols of imperial power in the colonies.

Dunmore’s 1775 proclamation offering freedom to enslaved people who fled Patriot enslavers and joined British forces was especially alarming to many white Southern colonists and helped deepen support for independence.

Parkinson asks readers to look beyond the Declaration’s best-known ideals and confront the specific political fears, conflicts and contradictions that pushed the colonies toward revolution and to consider how questions about power, rights and accountability remain unsettled in American democracy today.

Guest:

Robert G. Parkinson is a historian of early America and the American Revolution, and a professor of history at Binghamton University in New York. He is the author of "The Common Cause: Creating Race and Nation in the American Revolution," "Thirteen Clocks: How Race United the Colonies" and the forthcoming "Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence."

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