San Antonio panel examines early childhood education as workforce strategy

San Antonio leaders recognize that the conversation about local workforce development needs to begin long before a student reaches a job-training program, a college classroom or a first interview.

Texas Public Radio hosted a recorded live taping of The Source with David Martin Davies on May 6 at TPR’s downtown headquarters, in partnership with Leadership San Antonio Class 50. The panel discussion focused on the connection between early childhood education and development and the city’s long-term workforce needs.

The event comes as San Antonio continues to confront persistent poverty, uneven educational outcomes and a labor market that increasingly requires postsecondary training or credentials.

City leaders have invested heavily in workforce programs such as Ready to Work, which helps adults train for higher-paying jobs through approved education providers and wraparound support.

But advocates for early childhood education argue that workforce development must begin much earlier — with stable, high-quality learning and care in a child’s first years.

San Antonio has already made one of the country’s more notable municipal investments in early learning through Pre-K 4 SA. Voters first approved a one-eighth-cent sales tax in 2012 to fund full-day prekindergarten for 4-year-olds, and renewed the program in 2020 for another eight years.

Pre-K 4 SA reports gains in kindergarten readiness across cognitive, literacy, math, oral language, physical and social-emotional measures. Research has also found longer-term academic benefits for participating students.

Nevertheless, the program is not a complete answer to San Antonio’s early childhood needs.

Its reach is limited compared with the scale of the city’s child-care, poverty and school-readiness challenges. Recent reporting has noted continued demand for early learning slots, including waitlists for Pre-K 4 SA.

The LSA50 panel explored what comes next: how San Antonio can build on Pre-K 4 SA, support parents and child-care providers, and treat early childhood development as a foundation for economic mobility not just an education issue.

Guests:

Rey Saldaña is President and CEO of Communities in Schools.

Angelique De Oliveira is Chief Workforce Development Officer for Goodwill San Antonio.

Carol Cortes is Parents as Teachers Program Manager of Good Samaritan Community Services.

Jacqueline De Puy is with The Office of Head Start, U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview was recorded live May 6, 2026.