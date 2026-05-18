Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Report to combine operations

Texas Public Radio and the San Antonio Report will combine operations beginning July 1, creating what leaders say will be the largest nonprofit newsroom in San Antonio’s history.

The two organizations announced the move as local journalism faces financial pressure, shrinking newsroom staffs and major changes in how audiences get news.

Under the plan, the San Antonio Report’s assets will be donated to Texas Public Radio, while both organizations continue to publish on their separate websites and platforms for now.

TPR and San Antonio Report leaders said the goal is to share resources, expand coverage and reach more people across the San Antonio region.

Together, the newsrooms are expected to include about 31 journalists, which would be the most either organization has ever had.

San Antonio Report publisher and CEO Angie Mock is expected to move into a transformational gifts role for one year. Editor-in-Chief Leigh Munsil will become senior vice president of news and editor-in-chief across both news teams.

TPR President and CEO Ashley Alvarado said there is no planned consolidation of roles, though leaders will evaluate how positions fit the combined organization over time.

The organizations say they have raised $1.4 million from local donors and philanthropic groups to support expanded digital operations and reporting capacity.

The announcement comes as public media and nonprofit news organizations nationwide are looking for more sustainable business models.

TPR and San Antonio Report leaders framed the combination as a growth strategy, not just a response to financial stress.

Guests:

Ashley Alvarado is president and CEO of Texas Public Radio.

Leigh Munsil is the editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Report.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

