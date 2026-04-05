San Antonio’s biomedical growth brings promise for jobs and economic development

San Antonio is positioning itself as a growing center for biomedical research and innovation, with local leaders arguing that years of investment in science and health care are beginning to pay off in jobs, talent recruitment and national recognition.

There are multiple local drivers of that momentum, but one is UT Health San Antonio, which has expanded its research profile in recent years while competing for federal grants and private funding in an increasingly crowded field.

City boosters point to the institution’s rising research output, as well as the broader strength of San Antonio’s health care and biosciences sector, as signs that the region is building a durable research economy.

That economy extends well beyond one campus. San Antonio is home to what local officials describe as the nation’s largest military health complex, along with major nonprofit research institutions including Texas Biomed, Southwest Research Institute and BioBridge Global. Together with local universities, hospitals and startups, those organizations form a large health care and biosciences network that supporters say is now one of the region’s key economic engines.

Advocates also argue that the benefits are not only economic. Biomedical research underway in San Antonio is aimed at improving treatment for major diseases, expanding access to care and addressing persistent health disparities, especially in a city whose population reflects the nation’s increasingly diverse future.

BioMedSA, a nonprofit that promotes the industry, has worked to raise San Antonio’s profile by linking researchers, entrepreneurs and investors, while also marketing the region at national and international conferences.

Supporters say those efforts are helping attract new partnerships and business development.

Still, challenges remain. Biomedical research depends heavily on sustained funding, institutional collaboration and the ability to recruit top scientists in a highly competitive market.

Guests:

Heather Hanson is President of BioMedSA. Hanson is a proven, successful senior-level executive, known for improving organizational performance and shareholder value through planning, analysis, problem-solving, program development and servant leadership. She leverages her extensive experience in multiple aspects of the medical device industry to serve the members of BioMedSA and the

Adrienne Blevins Mendoza, MHA is the Chief Operating Officer of BBG Advanced Therapies, subsidiary of BioBridge Global, where she focuses on expanding access to advanced cell and gene therapies while strengthening the infrastructure needed to support them. She brings more than 25 years of experience in regulated biologics, blood banking, and tissue services, including leadership at South Texas Blood & Tissue and earlier roles in quality and regulatory affairs.

Her work centers on connecting scientific innovation to patients—particularly in communities that have historically had limited access to clinical trials and advanced medicine.

Paulomi Modi is a PhD candidate in Cancer Biology at UT Health San Antonio's Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute, where her research focuses on pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma, transcriptional regulation, and zebrafish cancer models. Modi serves as Head of Texas for Nucleate, a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of life sciences entrepreneurs. In this role, she leads chapters across San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas — giving her a firsthand, cross-city perspective on the gaps and opportunities facing biotech founders and life science talent across the state. She is passionate about building the infrastructure and community needed to keep scientific talent in Texas and translate world-class research into real-world impact.

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This interview will be recorded live Monday, April 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

