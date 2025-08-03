Parkinson’s disease: The growing challenge of an aging population

As the global population ages, the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease is steadily climbing, making vigilance and early recognition increasingly important. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, often starting with subtle tremors, stiffness, or changes in walking and speech. It affects approximately 1% of people over the age of 60 and nearly 10 million people worldwide. In the United States alone, around 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, and that number is expected to rise sharply in the coming decades as more Americans live longer.

The urgency of this issue goes beyond the personal toll on patients and families. Parkinson’s disease is already an economic burden, with a 2022 Parkinson’s Foundation report estimating its annual cost to the U.S. economy at over $52 billion. This includes $25 billion in direct medical costs and $27 billion in lost productivity, caregiver expenses, and disability-related costs. By 2037, as the population over 65 grows, economists project the cost could approach $80 billion annually unless new treatments and care strategies are widely implemented.

While Parkinson’s cannot yet be cured, cutting-edge treatments are transforming care. One of the most promising is deep brain stimulation (DBS)—a surgical procedure that implants electrodes in targeted brain regions to help regulate movement. A small, pacemaker-like device delivers electrical impulses that can significantly reduce tremors, stiffness, and involuntary movements. DBS is particularly effective for patients who no longer respond well to medication alone, and ongoing research is refining the technology to improve precision and minimize side effects.

Beyond DBS, researchers are exploring gene therapies, stem cell treatments, and wearable devices that track disease progression and tailor treatments to individual patients. These innovations aim to extend independence, improve quality of life, and reduce long-term care costs.

Yet the rise of Parkinson’s highlights a pressing public health challenge. Early recognition, investment in research, and support for caregivers will be essential to manage the coming surge in cases as the population ages.

5 Early Warning Signs of Parkinson’s Disease

· Persistent hand tremor at rest

· Slowed movement (bradykinesia) or shuffling steps

· Muscle stiffness in arms, legs, or neck

· Changes in handwriting, becoming smaller or cramped

· Soft or low voice, sometimes with facial masking

Guest:

Dr. Okeanis Vaou is a professor of neurology and division chief of the Movement Disorders Program at UT Health San Antonio.

