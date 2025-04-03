2024 race for the White House: What happened?

The 2024 presidential election will be remembered for a lot of reasons. It returned Donald Trump to the White House, despite being convicted of a felony, liable of sexual assault and twice impeached. But also, because Joe Biden, the sitting President, who was seeking re-election was forced to step-aside after a debate performance that was so bad that the public questioned his mental capacity. And then Vice President Kamala Harris was unexpectedly thrust into the arena, to mount an unprecedented 107-day campaign.

Every campaign for public office has its back stories, back-stabbing gossip and ridiculous episodes. But the presidential race or 2024 seems to set a new standard in unbelievable moments that could change the fate of the nation and the world.

Bestselling authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes give readers their first graphic view of the characters, their motivations, and their innermost thoughts as they battled to claim the ultimate prize and define a political era. Based on real-time interviews with more than 150 insiders—from the Trump, Harris, and Biden inner circles, as well as party leaders and operatives.

Guests:

Jonathan Allen is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author who covers national politics for NBC News. Formerly the Washington bureau chief for Bloomberg News and the White House bureau chief for Politico, Jonathan is a winner of the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for reporting on Congress and the Sandy Hume Memorial Award for excellence in political journalism. "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" is his fourth book with Amie Parnes. Their first two books, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign" and "HRC: State Secrets and the Rebirth of Hillary Clinton," were both New York Times bestsellers. "Shattered" reached No. 1 on the list. They are also the authors of "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency."

Amie Parnes is a senior political correspondent at The Hill, where she covers national politics. Parnes is also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has published three books including Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, alongside her co-author Jon Allen of NBC News. As a veteran journalist with more than 25 years of experience, Parnes has covered three administrations and five presidential campaigns. She has served as a CNN Political Analyst and has extensive television experience.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, April 3, 2025.



